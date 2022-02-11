LANSING, Mich. (WLNA) — Six private wells around three-quarters of a mile from the Erickson Power Station in Delta Township, have had elevated levels of boron detected in them.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light, they were conducting a groundwater investigation at the pond at Erickson.

Four of the wells are connected to private residences, and the other two are owned by commercial enterprises.

BWL contacted the six impacted customers a few hours after receiving the test results, additionally providing free bottled water to all places that were affected.

Currently, the BWL is waiting on a consensus to be reached by regulatory and health agencies on the safe drinking levels of boron or until a permanent solution is developed and implemented.

BWL takes responsibility for this situation, and we’ll move mountains to make it right for those who are affected. When I think about how I would feel if my home was impacted, I’d want to know that immediate steps are being taken and a permanent fix is in the works. That’s exactly what we are going to do.” General Manager Dick Peffley

BWL is exploring permanent options with each business and homeowner and collaboratively implementing what’s best for each at no cost to them.

More testing is planned for additional private wells within 1.5 miles downstream of the Erickson impoundment.

Peffley reassured the utility’s 58,000 Lansing area customers that the BWL water supply, which includes Delta Township and West Side Water, is not affected by the private wells.

This comes a few weeks after the Lansing City Pulse did a story on the raised levels of Boron in Delta Township.