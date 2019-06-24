Lansing BWL to replace power poles; expect traffic delays

If you are driving on the southeast side of Lansing later this week you might run into some traffic delays on South Pennsylvania.

Beginning Tuesday, the Lansing Board of Water & Light will reduce traffic to one lane going north and southbound on S. Pennsylvania Ave. between E. Cavanaugh Rd. and E. Mt. Hope Rd.

Crews will be replacing new transmission poles. The work will begin Tuesday and is expected to be finished by the close of business on Friday, June 28.

All lanes will be re-opened each night from 5 pm to 8 am.



Access to local area residents and businesses in the work areas will be maintained during the project.