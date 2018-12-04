Lansing Center naming rights up for bid

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Lansing Center has been called the, well, Lansing Center since it was built in 1987.

That could soon change.

The group that manages the only convention center in the region is looking for a Naming Rights Partner for the Lansing Center.

“We look at this as an opportunity to partner with like-minded organizations aimed at filling a growing need in our region,” said Scott Keith, president and CEO of LEPFA.

The Lansing Entertainment & Public Facilities Authority operates the Lansing Center, Cooley Law School Stadium and Groesbeck Golf Course.

LEPFA said in a news release that the naming partner will receive millions of dollars in media exposure.

About 250,000 people attend events at the Lansing Center each year.

No deadline was announced on when a naming partnership will be announced.