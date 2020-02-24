Lansing, Charlotte, and Owosso businesses get $100k in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Recently announced grants are aiming to support small local businesses in communities around the state, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.



The Match on Main program provided $250,000 in awards to support 10 local businesses in nine communities.



“Healthy small businesses are a vital component of our downtowns,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “These grants will help local businesses grow, further strengthening the commercial districts in these communities, while developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”



Sultan’s Express in Lansing, The Groomery in Charlotte, Verb Boutique and Wooden Crate Popcorn in Owosso each received $25,000.



“We are excited and proud to see Sultan’s Express, as a business that has been serving our community for over 20 years, receive Match on Main funding support that will allow Abdullah and his staff expand their space, provide customers with a refreshed look, and increase their business overall,” said Cathleen Edgerly, executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc.



Michigan’s small businesses employ more than 1.8 million people, according to the MEDC.