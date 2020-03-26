Lansing church collects 30,000 pounds of food for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan food banks have seen a growing need to feed families and one Lansing church is stepping in to help out.

Mount Hope Church was able to collect 30,000 pounds of food. The food is helping restock not only food banks, but also homes across mid-Michigan.

Mount Hope Church Outreach Director Geoff Bassett said, “I love that I get to be apart of the local church because in times like this it’s really felt that we can fill in the gaps and help people that are in need.”

Mount Hope Church Community Outreach Director Katy Gancer said, “It’s really a privilege that we get to do this and being part of helping families during a really difficult time.”

This was done with help from Convoy of Hope. It’s a global relief organization that the church supports.

“We’ll distribute 20,000 pounds to food banks and then then elderly, international students at MSU,” said Bassett. “A bunch of different people that reached out to us, we’re able to give them a weeks worth of groceries every week as long as this goes on.”

Food donations also came to the church from restaurant owners and local nonprofits that had to close due to covid-19.

“You know we’re all taking a risk being here and we really made an effort to do the best we can to follow protocols and to keep our social distancing,” said Gancer.

“All these people doing that because of who they’re here for who they are, because of the goodness that’s in their heart,” Bassett said. “So, it’s beautiful, it’s awesome.”

Mount Hope Church has been around for 90 years and churchgoers said that anytime there is a need, they will be there to help serve.