LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Election Day, and doors are now open for voters.

6 News spoke with Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, who has all the answers to your questions.

Answers to commonly asked Election Day questions:

When you check in to vote, you will be asked to show a form of identification.

If you forgot your ID, you can still vote but will be asked to sign a form.

You can still register to vote on Election Day by bringing proof of residency and a photo ID

If you’re unsure which voting location to go to click here.

Answers to commonly asked Absentee Ballot questions:

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says approximately 4,000 people still have absentee ballots in their hands. He says to NOT mail these in.

mail these in. If you have an absentee ballot still in hand, bring it to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office.

Polling locations will be open Tuesday until 8 p.m.