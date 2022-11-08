LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Election Day, and doors are now open for voters.
6 News spoke with Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, who has all the answers to your questions.
Answers to commonly asked Election Day questions:
- When you check in to vote, you will be asked to show a form of identification.
- If you forgot your ID, you can still vote but will be asked to sign a form.
- You can still register to vote on Election Day by bringing proof of residency and a photo ID
- If you’re unsure which voting location to go to click here.
Answers to commonly asked Absentee Ballot questions:
- Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says approximately 4,000 people still have absentee ballots in their hands. He says to NOT mail these in.
- If you have an absentee ballot still in hand, bring it to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office.
Polling locations will be open Tuesday until 8 p.m.