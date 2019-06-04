Lansing City Council doesn't have votes to override Mayor Schor's veto

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Lansing City Council was not able to get the votes necessary to override Mayor Andy Schor's veto.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of overriding Mayor Andy Schor's veto, but needed 6 votes for that override to pass. The council was therefore unable to override Mayor Schor's veto.

After tonight's vote, both the Chief Strategy Officer and Neighborhood Coordinator position will be available.

The mayor says neighborhoods are a big priority to him and he wants to dedicate about $60,000 of the city's budget to the Neighborhood Coordinator position.

This person would work alongside two other staff members currently in the department to create new programs and volunteer opportunities for people who live in Lansing.

"With all the work that we're doing, it's really more than one person can handle. Plus we were looking to do a lot of innovation work within that department to make sure that we're able to do analytics and things on where resources should go, so we wanted that department to do a lot," says Mayor Schor.

Under the Mayor's plan, he would also create a Chief Strategy Officer position to oversee Lansing's long-term financial goals.That position will cost about $130,000 annually.