LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council met tonight to swear in members elected in November and choose its new officers for 2020.
Returning council members Patricia Spitzley, Carol Wood and Adam Hussain were sworn in along with newcomer Brandon Betz.
Additionally, At-Large Council Member Peter Spadafore was named council president while Council Member Hussain was chosen to serve as the council’s vice president.
Lansing City Council swears in members and chooses new officers
