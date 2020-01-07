Lansing City Council swears in members and chooses new officers

Officials are looking for artists to experience the natural beauty of a state park.

Applications are being accepted for the Porcupine Mountains Artist-in-Residence Program.

Michigan’s largest state park is located in the Upper Peninsula includes four inland lakes, countless waterfalls as well as a virgin forest of eastern hemlock and northern hardwoods.

The park is an ideal location to inspire creativity, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Artist-in-Residence Program is open to artists and artisans whose work can be influenced by the unique northern wilderness setting of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

Residencies last a minimum of two weeks and include the use of a rustic cabin located on the Little Union River.

Artists can also request a three-night backcountry permit so that they may live in and explore the park’s 60,000 acres.

Applications must be received by February 14th and selections will be announced by early April.