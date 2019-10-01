Lansing City Council updates marijuana ordinances and approves Red Cedar Project request

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP) - Gov. Whitmer signs the state budget hours before the deadline and vetoes nearly $1 billion in Republican-backed spending.

In a statement released this evening, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she signed all 16 state budgets and issued 147 line-item vetoes to protect Michiganders public health and safety, access to healthcare and classroom spending for our children. Her 147 line-item vetoes totaled a historic $947 million.

Vetoes to the School Aid budget alone exceeded $128 million as well as $375 million in one-time road funding.

“The Republican budgets were a complete mess, and today I used my executive powers to clean them up to protect Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “The state’s budget is a reflection of our values, and make no mistake that public health and safety, access to health care, and protecting classroom spending is more important than handouts to lobbyists and vendors.”