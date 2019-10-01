Lansing City Council updates marijuana ordinances and approves Red Cedar Project request

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is just one month away from approving licenses that will let businesses sell recreational marijuana.
Tonight, the Lansing City Council approved changes that would limit the number to marijuana lounges to just four across the city as well as four small-scale cannabis businesses, called micro-businesses, per ward.
Also at the city council meeting, members unanimously approved a request by the developer of the Red Cedar Project.
The developer was asking to do work like excavating around the clock throughout October and November, but after complaints from the public, they agreed to scale that back to 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday as well as 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, but they can still ask for extended hours as needed.
Construction at Red Cedar is scheduled to begin on December 1st with the same weekly schedule that was agreed upon for the excavating portion of the project.
