Lansing Common FC Donates over $3,000 to Pattengill Elementary School

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Common Football Club is thrilled to announce that the club has donated soccer goals and balls to Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School.

What used to be just an open field next to the school, is now a large soccer field that students can utilize.

“We want to make soccer as accessible as we can to all kids in Lansing. When we met Missy and she asked for help building a soccer field for the students at Pattengill, we saw that as an opportunity to meet a need in our community and make sure kids in Lansing have a chance to play soccer with as few barriers as possible.” Lansing Common President, Eric Walcott

Since the beginning of the club, Lansing Common has devoted itself to being motivated partners of the Lansing School District, working to give students more opportunities.

The donation of over $3,000 is helping them to achieve that promise.

“The Pattengill Biotech family is beyond grateful to receive this generous gift of soccer goals and soccer balls. Each grade level rotates daily to this field for one recess. With soccer now being the main use of this space, we look forward to the constructive and organized activity where students will play and have fun. Thank you, Lansing Common.” Pattengill Principal, Missy Arocha

On Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lansing Common Football Club coaches, players and board members will host a press availability, check presentation, and a soccer skills session for Pattengill students in honor of the new field.