DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — If you ever considered manufacturing as a career path, Lansing Community College has just the event for you.

LCC’s West Campus is hosting an event at 4 p.m. focusing on women in manufacturing.

Non-traditional students in the fields of welding, automotive and heavy equipment will talk about their experience in their respective programs.

Attendees will also get a tour of the Model Fabrication Lab, which is a career exploration lab requested by Eaton County schools.

The lab provides students with hands-on activities using machinery from the Manufacturing Industry, including a Virtual Welder, Real Welder, CNC machine, Mill Drill, Drill Press, 3D Snapmaker and Dobot.