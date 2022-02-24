Richard Sellers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a big day for Lansing Community College, thanks to a generous gift from the estate of Richard A. Sellers.

Sellers passed in 2012, giving LCC $100,000 to help scholarship funds.

Following the death of Sellers’ long-term partner, a gift of $900,000 was given to LCC, supporting additional scholarship funding.

“We are excited Richard thought of the LCC Foundation as a way to leave his legacy,” said Cathy Zell executive director of the Foundation. “This gift will provide the dream of higher education for many LCC students.”

Sellers graduated from Lansing Eastern High School, starting his career in banking, later retiring from Comerica Bank where he worked as Vice President of Commercial Lending.

Although Sellers did not attend LCC, according to Neal Gatton, Sellers’ partner of 51 years, he felt that because he made his money in Lansing, he wanted to leave it in Lansing.