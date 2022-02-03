Lansing Community College students to receive $250-$1,000

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All Lansing Community College students who are enrolled in for-credit classes will be receiving between $250 and $1,000 from the school.

The exact amount given will vary based on students’ financial aid eligibility and their spring enrollment as of Jan. 27.

Full-time, Pell-eligible students will receive the maximum amount of money, where non-Pell eligible students taking fewer credits will receive a lower amount.

The college said it will take several weeks to process the grants.

Students are encouraged to log into Banner, select “Student,” then “Student Finance/TouchNet” to sign up for a direct deposit.

Students can also choose to receive a check in the mail if they prefer, but LCC says they find checks are frequently returned because student addresses are out of date. 

Full-time students, part-time students, international students, permanent residents, refugees, asylum seekers, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students, and high school students enrolled in for-credit courses are all eligible.

The money comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which colleges use to help students with educational costs due to COVID-19.

This is the seventh time LCC has given similar grants since the beginning of pandemic.

