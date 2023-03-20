LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Things at Lansing Community College are back online after almost a week of having a downed network following a cybersecurity threat.

According to an official statement from the school, “suspicious activity” was detected, and the school made both local and federal law enforcement aware of what was going on. Additionally, LCC said it ‘disconnected its servers and internet from the outside world.’

The college utilized a third-party specialist to investigate the source of the cybersecurity threat. Though most network operations have been restored in the LCC network, the investigation remains ongoing.

“At this time, we have no evidence that personal information is at risk. If the investigation determines that individuals’ information is subject to unauthorized access or acquisition, we will notify those individuals,” said Marilyn Twine, the Director of Public relations at LCC.

The Mid-Michigan Police Academy, Fire Academy, Corrections Academy, Aviation Technology courses in Mason, and all scheduled clinicals continued classes on Monday.

All other classes, events and activities, on-campus and online will continue beginning Tuesday, March 21.

The school released an alert that said that all students and employees must reset their passwords to be able to log in to the LCC system.

“Please review the ‘For students’ or ‘For employees’ section for instructions on how to set a new password,” the alert said.

At 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the school said via Twitter that the ability to update passwords was temporarily unavailable, but the ability to update passwords has been restored as of 8:18 a.m. Monday.

“The Help Desk team is working as quickly as they can,” a tweet from LCC said. “If you get a busy signal when calling, please try again in 15 or 30 minutes.”