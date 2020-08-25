Lansing community partnerships offer workspace for children during school hours

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students in the Lansing School District can now get a workspace during school hours.
The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department will offer limited spaces for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at 200 North Foster Avenue.
“The City of Lansing will offer a number of spaces at Foster Community Center for children who cannot be home alone while their parents are working,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “We must all work together to ensure that our children are successful and have access to an adequate online learning environment.”
The workspaces were announced today by Mayor Scho as a partnership between the City of Lansing and the Lansing School District.
All participants and staff must wear masks, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing guidelines recommend by the CDC.
For more information including how to apply, parents can call (517) 483 – 4313.
