Lansing community partnerships offer workspace for children during school hours

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- State health officials today are reporting 779 new cases and 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Of the 20 new deaths, 6 were identified in a vital records review.

The state total cases is now 98,439 with 6,417 deaths. In a press conference with Governor Whitmer today, Whitmer said that Michigan is doing better compared to other states at managing the coronavirus pandemic. She cited MLIVE's report that Michigan ranked 40 out of 50 in states with the most coronavirus cases per capita.