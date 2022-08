Turn your favorite instrument into a work of art with a guitar wall hanger.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Wednesday’s Concerts in the Park have been canceled due to inclement weather, Lansing Parks and Recreation confirmed on social media.

The band Global Village was set to perform before the postponement.

Lansing Parks and Recreation advised residents to “stay tuned” for details and that a new date would be confirmed in the near future.

