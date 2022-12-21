LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official: Lansing has activated its “Code Blue” cold weather emergency plan.

This comes ahead of a large winter storm that’s expected to hit mid-Michigan within 24 hours.

The “Code Blue” order directs the Department of Human Relations and Community Services and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division to help those most in need of warmth.

The plan will go into effect on December 22 at 8:00 a.m. and end the Tuesday, December 27, at 8:00 a.m.

“With the snow and extreme cold weather in the forecast for Lansing over the coming holiday weekend, I want to ensure we are working with our partner agencies to have a plan in place for those who are on the streets and need shelter. It is going to be far too cold outside for people and I have been working with our City departments to help get people into warm, safe shelter as much as possible,” Mayor Andy Schor said in a press release.

Those in need of a warm place to stay can visit the following locations:

Thursday, December 22 Day: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center Night: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center & The Outreach Drop-In Center

Friday, December 23 Day: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center Night: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center & The Outreach Drop-In Center

Saturday, December 24 Day: Advent House Night: The Outreach Drop-In Center

Sunday, December 25 Day: Advent House Night: The Outreach Drop-In Center



If capacity issues arise, Avent House will activate its facility and handle the overflow. Advent House will also care for families, seniors, and individuals with limited mobility.