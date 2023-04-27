LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing diner Golden Harvest now has a distribution box for Narcan, a nasal-spray drug that can revive somebody from an opioid overdose.

A recent announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page said that the box can be found in front of the business. Anyone in the community can pick up Narcan for free at any time.

“We all know drugs are bad mmkay,” the post said. “But the current situation is extra bad and Narcan can save lives but only if people have access to it.”

Local nonprofit groups Punks With Lunch Lansing and Harm Reduction Michigan helped make the diner’s most recent addition a possibility.