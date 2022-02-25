LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing is turning its downtown area into a winter wonderland, with activities galore for its annual Winterfest event.

Lansing’s Winterfest will kick-off on Saturday, Feb. 26 and will be held from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event features a human version of hungry hungry hippos, live music, a “beach party,” a kayak race, hot chocolate stations, local vendors and public art sculptures hand crafted from ice.

Throughout the day, event goers can enjoy the Lansing River Trail from Old Town (Brenke Fish Ladder) to downtown Lansing (Rotary Park), or visit Washington Square.

You can view all the events below:

Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament (11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.)

Located at the City ice rink located outside City Hall, 124 W. Michigan Ave.

More than 16 teams will face up against one another for one grand trophy in a human version of the Hungry Hungry Hippo game.

To register for the Hungry Hungry Hippo game click here.

The Swift Brothers (11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.)

Located along the riverfront.

The Swift Brothers will perform live in the Lansing Center Gazebo.

“Beach Party” (12:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.)

Located at Rotary Park.

Missing the sun and warm weather? Wash your sorrows away with live music and beach party activities.

Cold Butt Boat Race (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Located on The Riverfront

Watch local Lansing celebrities battle it out to the finish line in a kayak race. The race is presented by Delta Dental Kayaks and hosted by River Town Adventures.

The Artists Umbrella (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Located outside the historic Theatre and pop-up winter market, at 215 S. Washington Square.

Live local artists will blast out tunes for the winter celebration.

School of Rock (2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Located at the Brenke Fish Ladder.

Jam to the beats of local youth musicians and their teachers as the School of Rock performs.

When the chilling winter air is nipping at you, there will be opportunity’s to warm up at hot cocoa stations and by grabbing some grub in local participating restaurants including: Lansing Brewing, MP Social, MichiGrain, Midtown Brewing, Sidecar Slider Bar, Cosmos/Zoobies, Sir Pizza Cafe, Urban Beat, and more.

Winterfest is being put on by Downtown Lansing Inc. with the help of Title Sponsor BJ`s Wholesale Club and other supporting sponsors Michigan Premier Events, Delta Dental, Hundred Place, WLNS, Capital City Market.