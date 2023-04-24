LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Both locals and visitors to the Lansing area will have a new fun way to be tourists.

Be A Tourist In Your Own Town announced plans to go digital with the traditional paper passport, renaming it the Lansing Experience Pass.

The pass allows users to get discounts to attend various attractions throughout the Lansing area, including museums and recreational spaces.

Additionally, the pass lets users check-in on their phone and accrue points to redeem on decals, socks, playing cards, t-shirts and more.

But the best part? The pass is free, and individuals can check into locations year-round.

While the pass doesn’t have a specific launch date yet, users can expect it to be hitting their smartphones by mid-May.

