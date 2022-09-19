Image is courtesy of the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For De’Angelo and his two sons, Tuesday is a very big day.

The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is hosting a ‘Project Blessing’ ceremony on Tuesday from 6-6:30 p.m., kicking off De’Angelo’s home rehab project.

In a video on the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s Facebook page, De’Angelo explained after going through a divorce, he let his ex-wife have everything, and decided to start all over.

After finding out about the Habitat for Humanity Home Rehab project, De’Angelo thought “why not apply and see where it goes?”

De’Angelo detailed his life growing up without a father, living in Section 8 housing, and how money was never something that he was taught about.

“That’s something I never wanted for them to experience,” De’Angelo said referencing his two sons seated next to him. “So to have this opportunity and to get this house is tremendous.”

De’Angelo’s sons have their own plans for their rooms, as the oldest wants his room to be “gaming” themed.

The youngest wants to go a more prehistoric route, following a dinosaur theme.

De’Angelo and his boys have been staying with his grandmother.

“Homeownership means everything to De’Angelo. He will be the first member of his immediate family to own a home, and he is proud to be doing it at a young age. We are thrilled to share in his joy as we move closer to the future he has been working towards for his family,” said Habitat Capital Region Homeowner Services Director, Jordan Schellinger.

Neighbors, volunteers and community members can join De’Angelo and his sons for the celebration.