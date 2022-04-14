LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On March 13, 2022 crews from Lansing Fire Department Station 46 were given the opportunity to help bring a new life into the world when a mother gave birth at their station.

Captain Kevin Neely and firefighters Cameron Walker, Paul Antonie, David George, Dante Melotti and Cody Schaffer helped deliver Harper.

The now one-month-old baby, Harper, celebrated her first month on earth by visiting the crew that helped deliver her.

On Thursday, Harper and her family came to the station and gave the firefighters stoke pins as a thank you.

“Harper is now a forever part of the LFD family,” a social media post read.