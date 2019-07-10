Lansing Fire Dept. gears up to help animals

Lansing fire fighters have new equipment to help animals.

They now have six oxygen masks designed for pets.

Officials say they can work on dogs, cats and even birds.

6 News is told it’s part of an ongoing effort to keep all Lansing residents safe and healthy.

” That is one thing we can do for the family and that is one last thing they have to deal with. Yes, it can be lifesaving and it will help out the family especially, if a child loses an animal. It can be very difficult,” explained Capt. Steve Mazurek of the Lansing Fire Department.

The masks will be stored on the city’s ambulances.