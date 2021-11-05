Lansing Fire Dept. investigating house fire, one dead

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on McPherson Ave. around 7:53 a.m. this morning.

Upon arrival, crews found a large ranch-style house with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.

The fire had already burned through part of the roof.

According to neighbors, they said the house’s resident was likely still inside.

During their efforts to combat the fire and smoke, a victim was located.

The person was already deceased.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Lansing Fire Marshal Division and Lansing Police Department.

At this point, the victim has not yet been identified and a cause of death has not yet been determined.