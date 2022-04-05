LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing locals driving around the Capital area on Tuesday afternoon may have noticed nearly a dozen truckers honking their horns around the State Capitol.

City of Lansing officials say that truckers from the “Lansing Freedom Convoy” parked in paid spots that totaled to more than $1,000 over the course of two days.

One woman named Candy Cook says that while she was unsure of who covered the bill, she was protesting a mix of issues from 2020 COVID-19 mandates to the 2020 election.

“One of the aspects is transparency over our elections,” said Cook. “2020 raised many concerns for many people and the constant push back is itself is a red flag. You can not oppose transparency on our elections unless you are benefiting from it or you are a coward.”

Though demonstrators were honking around the building, the Capital itself was mostly empty today, as the Michigan Legislature was not in session.

Cook plans on showing up to the next major rally at the State Capital on April 30th.