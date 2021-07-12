Lansing gas prices are falling slightly, still nearly a dollar higher than a year ago

In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a survey of 177 gas stations from GasBuddy, prices fell approximately 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, bringing the average price of gas to $3.07 per gallon.

Gas prices are still 86.5 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

The most affordable station in Lansing is selling gas for $2.89, whereas the most expensive gas station is selling gas for $3.39 per gallon. Michigan’s cheapest price for gas is currently $2.77 per gallon; the highest price sitting at $3.59 per gallon.

On July 12, 2011, gas prices in Lansing were at an average price of $3.68 per gallon.

Neighboring areas of Lansing’s gas prices are as follows:

Ann Arbor – $3.26 per gallon, which is unchaged from last week’s $3.26 per gallon.

Flint – $3.12 per gallon, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16 per gallon.

Grand Rapids – $3.07 per gallon, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14 per gallon

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, has stated that we are potentially a few weeks away from a seasonal decline in gas prices,

While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week. Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

The nation’s national average today is $3.13 per gallon of gas, five cents higher than a month ago and 93.7 cents higher than a year ago.