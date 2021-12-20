Lansing gas prices decrease, 37.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio […]

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing gas prices have decreased 8.4 cents per gallon in the past week. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, the average price of gas is now $2.97 per gallon today.

“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Lansing have made major waves and are 37.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. That being said, prices still remain 85.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Currently, the lowest gas price in Lansing is $2.69 per gallon according to GasBuddy price reports. The highest price is $3.54 per gallon.

In the state today, the lowest gas price is $2.59 per gallon compared to the highest at $3.89 per gallon.

In the last week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon. Gas on average in the nation currently is $3.30 per gallon. The national average still holds $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ann Arbor- $3.33/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.

Flint- $3.08/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/g.

Grand Rapids- $2.96/g, down 6.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.