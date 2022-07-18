LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing gas prices have decreased by a whopping 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, Lansing’s average price for gas stands at $4.63 per gallon. This number is 49 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Gas prices in Michigan are also following this trend and have decreased by 18 cents. Michiganders are paying an average of $4.63 per gallon for regular unleaded, and $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.92), Ann Arbor ($4.74), Traverse City ($4.72)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.50), Grand Rapids ($4.54), Flint ($4.61)

“Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.”

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the average to $4.51.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August. So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Diesel has also decreased, the national average price is down 10.8 cents in the last week, and is now $5.54 per gallon.