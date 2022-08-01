LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A survey of 177 gas stations in Lansing revealed that gas prices are at an average of $4.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Lansing are 63.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas prices in Lansing have been priced at $3.77 a gallon, with the highest gas prices in Lansing being set at $4.79.

On a national scale, the average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.