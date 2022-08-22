LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in the Capital City are now averaging $3.83 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 177 gas stations.

That is 69.6 cents lower than back in July, and 80 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports show the cheapest place to fuel up in Lansing costs around $3.61 per gallon and the most expensive place to get gas is $4.24 per gallon.

Local gas prices are three cents below the national average of fuel prices, which are around $3.86 per gallon as of Monday.

AAA reports that the statewide average for gasoline in the Great Lakes State is $3.91.

“While Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump, the decreases appear to be slowing down,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand increases as we head into the close of summer, motorists could see prices rise slightly.”

Drivers are paying an average of $59 a gallon for a full-15 gallon tank of gas, which is around an $8 increase from 2021’s highest gas price last November.

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

SundaySaturdayWeek AgoMonth AgoOne Year Ago2021 Low2021 HighRecord High
National$3.90$3.91$3.96$4.44$3.17$2.25 (Jan. 1)$3.42 (Nov. 5)$5.02 (June 2022)
Michigan $3.91 $3.91$3.95$4.52$3.20$2.17 (Jan. 10)$3.43 (Nov. 7)$5.22 (June 2022)
Detroit $3.99 $3.99$3.99$4.52$3.31$2.20 (Jan. 7)$3.40 (Nov. 6)$5.31 (June 2022)
Courtesy: AAA

Want to know some ways to save on gasoline?

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.