LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in the Capital City are now averaging $3.83 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 177 gas stations.
That is 69.6 cents lower than back in July, and 80 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy’s price reports show the cheapest place to fuel up in Lansing costs around $3.61 per gallon and the most expensive place to get gas is $4.24 per gallon.
Local gas prices are three cents below the national average of fuel prices, which are around $3.86 per gallon as of Monday.
AAA reports that the statewide average for gasoline in the Great Lakes State is $3.91.
“While Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump, the decreases appear to be slowing down,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand increases as we head into the close of summer, motorists could see prices rise slightly.”
Drivers are paying an average of $59 a gallon for a full-15 gallon tank of gas, which is around an $8 increase from 2021’s highest gas price last November.
CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|2021 Low
|2021 High
|Record High
|National
|$3.90
|$3.91
|$3.96
|$4.44
|$3.17
|$2.25 (Jan. 1)
|$3.42 (Nov. 5)
|$5.02 (June 2022)
|Michigan
|$3.91
|$3.91
|$3.95
|$4.52
|$3.20
|$2.17 (Jan. 10)
|$3.43 (Nov. 7)
|$5.22 (June 2022)
|Detroit
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$4.52
|$3.31
|$2.20 (Jan. 7)
|$3.40 (Nov. 6)
|$5.31 (June 2022)
Want to know some ways to save on gasoline?
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.