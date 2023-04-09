FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite the increase, Lansing gas prices are still nearly half a dollar lower than they were a year ago.

According to a GasBuddy report, gas prices in the Capitol city have increased by 17.5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.52 per gallon.

That’s 7 cents higher than a month ago and 46.5 cents lower than a year ago.

Out of 177 Lansing gas stations that GasBuddy evaluated, the cheapest price for gas, as of Sunday, is $3.25 per gallon, while the most expensive gas price in the city is $3.64.

In Michigan, the cheapest price for gas was reported at $3.09 a gallon, while the highest was $3.99 a gallon.