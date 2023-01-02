A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gas station Monday, July 4, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Lansing are up again.

A GasBuddy.com survey of 177 gas stations in the Capital City revealed an average fuel price of $3.17 per gallon, the same as the average U.S. fuel price.

Prices are 24.4 cents down from a month ago but are 27.8 cents higher than a year ago.

If you’re looking to save some change on gas, GasBuddy found that the cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $2.79 a gallon.

The most expensive price per gallon for gas in Lansing was set at $3.39 a gallon.