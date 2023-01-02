LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Lansing are up again.
A GasBuddy.com survey of 177 gas stations in the Capital City revealed an average fuel price of $3.17 per gallon, the same as the average U.S. fuel price.
Prices are 24.4 cents down from a month ago but are 27.8 cents higher than a year ago.
If you’re looking to save some change on gas, GasBuddy found that the cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $2.79 a gallon.
The most expensive price per gallon for gas in Lansing was set at $3.39 a gallon.