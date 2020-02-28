Lansing gets its first recreational marijuana shop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing joined the handful of cities in Michigan where you can buy recreational marijuana on Friday.

Homegrown Cannabis Company can be found on Pennsylvania Avenue. The shop is the first in the capital city to sell medical and recreational pot.

Customers were excited and a lined wrapped around the building with people waiting to get their hands on recreational marijuana in Lansing for the first time.

The owners are celebrating the moment by giving out free bags and shirts. There is also a food truck that will be stationed outside until 5:00 p.m.

“I want like the nicest flowers they got,” said Casey Nobleculy. “That’s all I want.”

“I’m really happy that you know I know it’s safe and there’s no mold and it should be fresh, homegrown and I hope it’s good,” said Mary Trice.

Trice is happy she no longer has to spend $200, “$100 for the doctor and $100 for my license so basically now it’s free and I can go here and I’m happy. I have arthritis and fibromyalgia so it really helps me a lot.”

Pure Options also hopes to start selling recreational marijuana by this weekend.