Lansing ranks high in the country for sustainable development

UPDATE: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor in reacting to the announcement that police Chief Mike Yankowski was retiring at the end of the month.

“Chief Yankowski has demonstrated his passion for keeping the public safe through his excellent leadership of the department and countless hours dedicated to the well-being of Lansing’s residents.His decision to focus on his family is commendable, and the residents of Lansing thank him for all that he has done for our city and community. I thank him and wish him the best in his retirement,” said Mayor Schor.