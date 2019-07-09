Lansing and East Lansing were named among the top economic development powerhouses for sustainable development.
The national spotlight for sustainable development in Site Selection Magazine’s 2019 Sustainability Rankings.
Each year, the magazine publishes a sustainability ranking list that includes LEED-certified buildings, brownfield redevelopment, renewable energy use and green building incentives.
In addition to Lansing-East Lansing’s third place ranking among U.S. metros, Michigan was the number five-ranked state in innovation and environmental stewardship.
Lansing ranks high in the country for sustainable development
Lansing and East Lansing were named among the top economic development powerhouses for sustainable development.