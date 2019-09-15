Lansing Harmony Celebration brings community together

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Free music, food and activities were just a few of the things you could enjoy Saturday at the 2nd annual Lansing Harmony Celebration.

The celebration took over Benjamin Davis park. The goal was to bring the community together and spread positivity to Lansing’s south-side.

There were multiple kids stations, music stages and even animals from the potter park zoo.

Organizers said they wanted a chance to show the city’s rich diversity and it was important to make sure the community didn’t have to worry about the cost.

“We wanted to make sure that in one of our public parks we’re providing something free for people again, the idea is to bring people from all different backgrounds and social and economic status’s together and to create kind of that shared sense of space,” said Event Committee Member Adam Hussain. “We didn’t want anybody to have any reason to not come out and enjoy this day with us.”