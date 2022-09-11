LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Throughout the nation today, people are remembering the events of September 11, 2001.

In Michigan, the City of Lansing held its annual memorial ceremony to honor those who lost their lives, the families and survivors of the tragic event.

“Almost 3,000 died that day, not counting those that died from the aftereffects,” City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said. “So, it’s something that we have to never forget, we have to remember this.”

City officials said they’ll hold the event no matter what.

“Sometimes we get many many people, sometimes we don’t get as many people,” continued Schor. “Regardless, we have it regardless of how many people are here, we will have it if there’s nobody here. We will have it because we have to remember every year.”

The event included speakers like firefighters from the City of Lansing.

“We owe a debt to those folks that we lost, to be a better country, to be a united country, to work strongly to protect our communities,” Lansing Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant said. “If we learned nothing from the tragedy of that day, we must learn that life is short, and there is no time for hate.”