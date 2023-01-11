LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in the home she’s been renting through the Lansing Housing Commission.

Anika Sheppard said she’s been waiting more than two months to get a response addressing this issue.

She believes 6 News agreeing to report on her story may have helped get pest control to finally come to the building.

“I’ve been having roaches the whole time I’ve been staying here. On and off.”

A photo of the roaches in Anika Sheppard’s home.

More roaches in Sheppard’s home.

Sheppard has lived in this home in north Lansing with her three kids for the past three years, and has rented through the Lansing Housing Commission for the past 16 years.

But for more than a decade, she said she’s never had a problem with roaches.

“I was getting mail from a previous owner, I knew who the person was. So I reached out to her about it. She told me when she moved into this same house, she had just moved in and saw roaches as well,” Sheppard said.

After 6 News arrived to Sheppard’s home on Wednesday, pest control and Peggy Brown of the Lansing Housing Commission also arrived. Brown was informed that 6 News would be covering the story on Tuesday night.

Brown and Sheppard had an exchange of words.

“I’m disappointed because I just talked to you,” Brown said.

“Yeah and I talked to you around November,” Sheppard said.

“You said you were going to reach out to pest control then. You have not contacted me back. I talked to you again around December, and you have not contacted me back,” Sheppard said.

“OK, I am not going to talk to you about this. Not with the news here,” Brown said.

Brown would not speak with 6 News directly, so her boss, Lansing Housing Commission Executive Director Doug Fleming, was contacted in her place. Fleming said that Sheppard only sent a maintenance request once on Dec. 28.

Sheppard said that’s not true.

But when it’s all said and done, Sheppard is just glad the commission and pest control arrived on Wednesday.

“She should have did her job, they should’ve been coming out,” Sheppard said.

Fleming says Sheppard’s home has been under a monthly contract for pest control for several months, and they are working with a contractor to come up with a treatment plan.

Sheppard said she is on the waiting list to hopefully move into another home soon. But when that will be is a question neither she nor the Lansing Housing Commission can answer right now.