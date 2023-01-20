LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Capital Area Recycling and Trash (CART) says its aware that customers who have autopay set up have received a notice of late payment in the mail.

“We are currently working to correct the issue and will remove the late fee from impacted cardholder’s CART accounts, as this was caused by an internal system error,” the City of Lansing Public Service Department said on Facebook.

If you are enrolled in autopay you need to contact CART at 517-483-4400 or email OMAdmin@lansingmi.gov.

If you’ve already paid a credit equal to the amount of the late fee will be added to the account, CART said.

“Your patience is greatly appreciated while we work to correct this issue.”