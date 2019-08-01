Lansing kitten recovers after being bound by zip ties

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan State University medical resident who authorities say sexually assaulted two women at university health center and forced them to watch videos of him masturbating has pleaded guilty.

Michael Phinn, 32, of Fowlerville entered pleas this week to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit sexual contact, unauthorized access to a computer and a count of using a computer to commit a crime.