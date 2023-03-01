LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing is cracking down on red-tagged properties.

Red tags signify homes that are not up to code and unsafe to live in, but people don’t always heed that warning.

In Lansing’s First Ward, city officials found that 47 tagged houses were being occupied.

City council member Ryan Kost represents that area and said it’s not just a property problem, it’s a matter of public safety.

“There is a problem, there is so many red tags in this city, that it affects every block, there is two more on Ada [St.] which is just around the corner from here,” said Kost. “At the end of the day, we are putting so many people’s lives at risk.”

Any landlord or property owner who is renting out tagged property can be fined $500 by the city.

But that’s nothing compared to many of the tenants who are on the streets because of a red sticker.

“They’re getting minor slaps on the wrist while I’m homeless,” said Sean McGee.

McGee is one of the tenants in Lansing’s First Ward who has to deal with the red tags.

“I am in no way shape or form responsible for anything to do with that red tag,” continued McGee.

McGee said the company he is leasing the house through is entirely responsible for meeting the city’s code compliance. He signed a year lease with DPMG Prime in June 2022, after they were told to get the house to city standards. McGee said nothing has been done.

“I paid for a house to live in, I signed a lease for a house to live in, [and] now I can’t,” McGee said. “They’ve got me out on the street because it’s their problem, they failed to bring the house up to code compliancy, not me.”