Lansing man arrested for holding a minor captive and producing child pornography

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing man was arrested yesterday after a criminal complaint earlier this week accusing him of production of child porn.
Michael McShan, 26, would tell a 16-year-old girl to send him nude photos and videos, according to an affidavit from a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security
In August 2019 the minor ran away from her home in Oakland County to live with McShan in Lansing.
After her parents reported her missing, McShan and another woman wouldn’t let her leave his home. She eventually escaped on foot and now McShan is awaiting a detention hearing in Detroit scheduled for tomorrow.
