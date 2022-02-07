Lansing man arrested on multiple charges after police chase

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — On Saturday, Feb. 5, a 26-year-old Lansing man was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

He faces charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Fleeing and Eluding, Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, and Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Dewitt Township Police officers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Business Route 127 near Hickory Street around 3 p.m.

The 26-year-old driver pulled into the Carter Lumber parking lot while the officer got out of his car to speak with him. The man quickly drove across the parking lot in an attempt to escape, before plummeting into a snowbank.

The man then attempted to flee on foot and ran into a salvage yard.

DeWitt Township officers set up a perimeter of the area. A K-9 unit from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene. The K-9 was able to track down the man who was hiding in the trunk of a car in the salvage yard.

A quantity of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia was discovered in the man’s car. Also found was a suspected stolen catalytic converter.

The trailer the man’s vehicle was towing was also reported stolen out of the city of Lansing as well.