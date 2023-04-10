LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old man from Lansing died on Sunday after a crash involving an ATV, or all-terrain vehicle.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officials were sent to the 5200 block of Monticello Drive at around 3:46 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man that was unresponsive.

Attempts from the Lansing Fire Department to revive the man were unsuccessful, and the man died on the scene.

Police have now identified the man as Walter Gierke of Lansing. A second person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

LPD said alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the crash