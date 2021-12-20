Lansing man killed in crash with semi-truck in Clinton County

WESTPHALIA TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that took place in Westphalia Township at 8:24 a.m. on Monday.

Initial investigations found that a semi-truck was driving south on Grange Rd. and was turning east onto Lehman Rd. when a car crashed into the back of the semi.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the car that hit the semi-truck was driven by Jeffery Blastic of Lansing.

Blastic was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi-driver was uninjured.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Portland Ambulance Service, Westphalia Fire and Rescue and Clinton County Central Dispatch.