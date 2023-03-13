LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing man David Sterrett has been left homeless after an electrical fire tore through his home last April and is asking for the public’s help in fixing up the now red-tagged property.

The fire started on the second floor of the building where an outlet caught fire, destroying most of the upstairs.

Damages on the 2nd floor Above the area where outlet caused fire Outlet that caused fire

Quick work from the Lansing Fire Department saved most of the house, but the fire still caused more than $40,000 in damages and to make matters worse, Sterrett had no insurance.

Now Sterrett is trying to pay for the renovations with what little money he has.

“It’s only $25-30 a month for insurance. If anybody out there [is] listening, check your renters, your home insurance. This is devastating, it really is,” said Sterrett. “If we would have had $25 a month, couple [of] meals, we would be all set and we would be living here it’s that simple.”

Until the home is fixed and the red tag is removed, Sterrett will be homeless, living out of his car.

If you want to help Sterrett, click here to access Sterrett’s GoFundMe.