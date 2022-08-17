LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s always fun to see a lottery winner close to home, and even more fun for the winner themselves.

Johnnie Porter Jr., 69-years-old, got his lucky ticket at the Shell station on 3206 on W. Saginaw St. in Lansing.

Porter was shocked when he found out that he had won the $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

He matched four white balls in the Aug. 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize.

But thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000.

“I always purchase a few Powerball tickets when the jackpot gets high,” said Porter Jr. “I was checking my tickets after the drawing and when I saw I’d matched the first few numbers, I thought: ‘At least I won something!’ I continued checking the rest of the numbers and realized I may have won big.”

You may be wondering, what does Porter plan to do with his earnings?

He said he plans to purchase a new car and then save the remainder.