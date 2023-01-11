LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 35-year-old man from Lansing with several warrants for his arrest was taken into custody after a high speed chase.

Around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said it was told about a white 2010 Toyota Tundra that sped away from a Metro MSP trooper.

The trooper tried to do a traffic stop because the car was not showing a license plate while heading west on I-96.

A deputy with Livingston County eventually spotted the Toyota Tundra on I-96 near D-19 driving very fast.

When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the driver continued to drive away, hitting speeds up to 110 mph on I-96.

The driver got off at M-59 east and ended up going north on Latson Road. The car continued to drive at a very fast speed and would even turn off its lights occasionally to try and get away.

Deputies kept following the driver as they went down several dirt roads, but when the driver eventually started going through yards near Antcliff Road and Steinacker Road, the deputies stopped following.

Law enforcement eventually found the Toyota unoccupied on a property near in Cohoctah Township.

The deputies searched the Toyota and found several stolen guns and a bullet proof vest inside the truck, but did not find the driver.

At around 7:30 a.m., a trooper with the MSP Brighton Post went into the Mugg and Bops store on Oak Grove Road and Sanford Road, and the clerk told the trooper that a man fitting the description of the driver was in the bathroom.

More troopers and deputies responded to the store and took the man into custody when he left the bathroom.

The man had several warrants from his arrest, including one with the Lansing Police Department for felony armed robbery.