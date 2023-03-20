LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Monday he will not be running for a seat in U.S. Congress after formally exploring the idea.

Schor said earlier in March he had taken the steps to form a Congressional Exploratory Committee to look into a run for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

“I’m going to explore it. I’m going to take a look and see can I raise the money, am I the right candidate and are people supportive,” Schor said on March 2.

Now, Schor says he will not run for Michigan’s 7th District, a seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who has announced she will be running for a seat in the U.S. Senate after the retirement of Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Schor said Monday that after talking to people from both sides of the aisle about what a run may look like while also working as Lansing’s mayor, he will not be seeking the 7th District seat.

“While it would be an honor to serve our residents in Congress, and I’m grateful to have had the conversations about the very important issues of our district, state, and nation, I have decided to suspend any further efforts to explore this campaign in order to focus on our city and my job as Mayor,” Schor said.

Last week, Schor delivered the State of the City at Lansing Everett High School, with the primary message of “Lansing’s Time is Now.”

You can read Schor’s entire message on his decision to not run for Congress below.