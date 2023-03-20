LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Monday he will not be running for a seat in U.S. Congress after formally exploring the idea.
Schor said earlier in March he had taken the steps to form a Congressional Exploratory Committee to look into a run for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.
“I’m going to explore it. I’m going to take a look and see can I raise the money, am I the right candidate and are people supportive,” Schor said on March 2.
Now, Schor says he will not run for Michigan’s 7th District, a seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who has announced she will be running for a seat in the U.S. Senate after the retirement of Senator Debbie Stabenow.
Schor said Monday that after talking to people from both sides of the aisle about what a run may look like while also working as Lansing’s mayor, he will not be seeking the 7th District seat.
“While it would be an honor to serve our residents in Congress, and I’m grateful to have had the conversations about the very important issues of our district, state, and nation, I have decided to suspend any further efforts to explore this campaign in order to focus on our city and my job as Mayor,” Schor said.
Last week, Schor delivered the State of the City at Lansing Everett High School, with the primary message of “Lansing’s Time is Now.”
You can read Schor’s entire message on his decision to not run for Congress below.
Friends,
The decision to explore a run for Congress was something I have not taken lightly. I have had some really great, productive conversations with so many people about what a serious run for Congress would take and mean for me and my family.
So, after much thought and consideration, I have decided not to seek the seventh congressional district seat. While it would be an honor to serve our residents in Congress, and I’m grateful to have had the conversations about the very important issues of our district, state, and nation, I have decided to suspend any further efforts to explore this campaign in order to focus on our city and my job as Mayor.
I have spoken to many people, and have evaluated the time and effort that it will take to continue serving as Mayor and run a successful congressional race at the same time. 17 months is a long time to put total energy into both growing a city and campaigning for Congress throughout 5+ counties.
Serving as Mayor of our great capital city is an honor and I feel it’s important to focus my time and energy on Lansing. Last week I gave my sixth State of the City address and had a chance to highlight so many of the amazing things going on in Lansing. I started and ended my speech with “Lansing’s Time is Now!” And I truly believe that. We are doing so much for our residents and businesses and visitors, and I want to put my energy and effort into the City of Lansing.
I would like to thank all of those who spent time with me discussing this, and offering their tremendous support. It’s been great to hear the important issues of Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Livingston Counties with so many folks. I had both Democrats and Republicans reach out to help, and I will never forget the support that was offered to me.
Our next representative in Congress needs to be someone who can work with all people and all parties to get things done in Washington DC for our residents. I look forward to seeing who will run for this seat and work with them on behalf of every Lansing resident. And I intend to ensure that our next Congressperson fully understands that Lansing’s time truly is now!
Sincerely,
Andy
PS if you were generous enough to contribute, I will be returning your check to you. Thank you so much!!!