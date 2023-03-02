LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Thursday that he is formally exploring a run for U.S. Congress.

Schor said Thursday he has taken the steps to form a Congressional Exploratory Committee to look into a run for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

In February, Slotkin formally announced she is running for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, which will be opening up because Sen. Debbie Stabenow is retiring.

The 7th District is made up of Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Livingston counties, along with some portions of Oakland and Genesee Counties.

“I have heard from so many people from across mid-Michigan recently asking me to consider a run for Congress. After talking to my wife and kids, I have decided to take this initial step of forming an exploratory committee in order to raise the resources and build the kind of campaign required for a competitive congressional race,” Schor stated. “I look forward to talking with people from across mid-Michigan on the needs of our communities and the best way our next Representative in Washington can help.”

By taking the step of forming the exploratory committee, Schor can now raise funds.

“I believe that the 7th Congressional District needs a consensus-builder who can work across the aisle with both parties to get things done for Mid-Michigan. Job creation has been booming, unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years, the bipartisan infrastructure act is helping communities across the nation, and manufacturing is being revitalized,” Schor continued. “I want to take a close, hard look at this seat to determine if I’m the right person that could win and keep getting results for mid-Michigan.”