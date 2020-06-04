Lansing mayor apologizes for not being prepared during Black Lives Matter forum

Graduating from school was never supposed to be what the Class of 2020 is experiencing. The COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to close early and graduation ceremonies to go virtual.

Here at 6 News we wanted to recognize the graduates and honor them by inviting some well-known people to give "commencement speeches". Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilcrist, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo and University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh are just a few of the people who share their thoughts for this special graduating class.