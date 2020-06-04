LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, the mayor of Lansing issued an apology for not being prepared during a Black Lives Matter forum last night.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Andy Schor said he showed up intending to listen, but was not prepared for questions asked by the panelists.
“I owe it to the residents of Lansing to come with an open mind and open ears as we move forward.”
The mayor went on to say he is planning a community-wide town hall where he will attempt to answer questions.
Mayor Andy Schor’s full statement can be seen below:
Lansing mayor apologizes for not being prepared during Black Lives Matter forum
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, the mayor of Lansing issued an apology for not being prepared during a Black Lives Matter forum last night.